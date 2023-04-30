JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Price Target to GBX 3,750

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,600 ($44.96) to GBX 3,750 ($46.83) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WZZZY. Citigroup upgraded Wizz Air from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. AlphaValue cut Wizz Air to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on Wizz Air from GBX 2,360 ($29.47) to GBX 3,200 ($39.97) in a report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on Wizz Air from GBX 2,400 ($29.97) to GBX 2,450 ($30.60) in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Wizz Air in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3,008.33.

Wizz Air Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:WZZZY opened at $7.84 on Thursday. Wizz Air has a 52-week low of $3.74 and a 52-week high of $10.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.17 and its 200 day moving average is $6.96.

Wizz Air Company Profile

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

