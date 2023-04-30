TD Securities Boosts Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) Price Target to C$24.00

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MRG.UN. CIBC boosted their price objective on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$20.00 to C$23.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Laurentian boosted their price objective on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$20.00 to C$21.50 in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Get Morguard North American Residential REIT alerts:

Morguard North American Residential REIT Stock Down 0.5 %

Morguard North American Residential REIT stock opened at C$17.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$662.20 million, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.03. Morguard North American Residential REIT has a 12 month low of C$14.50 and a 12 month high of C$18.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$16.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.00, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

About Morguard North American Residential REIT

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morguard North American Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard North American Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.