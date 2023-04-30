CGI Group (TSE:GIB) Price Target Raised to C$150.00

CGI Group (TSE:GIB – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James to C$150.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for CGI Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.97 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.46 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CGI Group to C$150.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of CGI Group from C$140.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of CGI Group from C$140.00 to C$155.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CGI Group from C$145.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of CGI Group from C$146.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Thursday.

CGI Group (TSE:GIB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported C$1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.60 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.31 billion.

