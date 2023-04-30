Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Issued By William Blair

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) – William Blair issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Stride in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 26th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon forecasts that the company will earn ($0.32) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Stride’s current full-year earnings is $2.82 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Stride’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Stride from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered Stride from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Stride in a report on Friday, April 14th.

Shares of NYSE LRN opened at $42.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.63. Stride has a one year low of $30.66 and a one year high of $47.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.32.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.22. Stride had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $470.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LRN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stride by 11.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,000,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,160,000 after acquiring an additional 506,211 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stride in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,432,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Stride by 10.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,110,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,442,000 after buying an additional 296,073 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stride by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 460,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,414,000 after buying an additional 143,409 shares during the period. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stride by 26.1% in the third quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 662,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,825,000 after buying an additional 136,890 shares during the period. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name.

