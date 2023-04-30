StockNews.com Upgrades Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ATVI. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.79.

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $77.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.23. Activision Blizzard has a 52-week low of $70.94 and a 52-week high of $87.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.33. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $694,489.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 156,170 shares in the company, valued at $12,259,345. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Activision Blizzard

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,427,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,792,000 after buying an additional 5,270,426 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at about $742,922,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,165,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,555,000 after purchasing an additional 408,801 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,084,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,493,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

Featured Stories

