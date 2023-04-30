Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Texas Instruments Incorporated’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TXN)

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Texas Instruments in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 25th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $1.99 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.10. The consensus estimate for Texas Instruments’ current full-year earnings is $7.47 per share.

TXN has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.57.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $167.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 5.17. The stock has a market cap of $151.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $186.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,036.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,036.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $1,548,365,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 60,024.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,363,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,381,785,000 after acquiring an additional 8,349,393 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,735,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,434,572,000 after acquiring an additional 5,191,426 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,634,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,748,406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 450.1% during the fourth quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 2,701,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $446,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

