BMO Capital Markets Boosts Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Price Target to $100.00

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ATVI. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $81.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.79.

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $77.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.42. Activision Blizzard has a 12 month low of $70.94 and a 12 month high of $87.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.44 and its 200 day moving average is $77.23. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Insider Activity at Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 12.97%. Research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $694,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 156,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,259,345. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Activision Blizzard

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth $41,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 8.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,877,000 after buying an additional 5,014 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 62.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 58.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 122,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,797,000 after buying an additional 45,326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

