Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) Short Interest Up 27.0% in April

Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, an increase of 27.0% from the March 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Superior Industries International

In related news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 66,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $331,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,196,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,984,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 66,300 shares of Superior Industries International stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $331,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,196,870 shares in the company, valued at $20,984,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Parveen Kakar sold 18,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total value of $134,553.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,923.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 122,836 shares of company stock valued at $613,532 and sold 156,805 shares valued at $1,023,914. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUP. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Superior Industries International in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Superior Industries International during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International during the third quarter worth $35,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Superior Industries International in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. 61.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Superior Industries International Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Superior Industries International in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Superior Industries International stock opened at $4.91 on Friday. Superior Industries International has a 1 year low of $2.88 and a 1 year high of $7.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.96. The company has a market capitalization of $137.58 million, a P/E ratio of 491.00 and a beta of 3.90.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Superior Industries International had a negative return on equity of 68.88% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $402.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.13 million.

Superior Industries International Company Profile

Superior Industries International, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aluminum road wheels for passenger cars and light-duty vehicles. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. The company was founded by Louis L. Borick in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.

