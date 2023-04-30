Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) vs. PetroQuest Energy (OTCMKTS:PQUE) Critical Review

PetroQuest Energy (OTCMKTS:PQUE – Get Rating) and Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.6% of PetroQuest Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.6% of Murphy Oil shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.8% of PetroQuest Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Murphy Oil shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

PetroQuest Energy has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Murphy Oil has a beta of 2.37, suggesting that its share price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PetroQuest Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Murphy Oil 0 4 7 0 2.64

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for PetroQuest Energy and Murphy Oil, as provided by MarketBeat.

Murphy Oil has a consensus target price of $47.70, indicating a potential upside of 29.94%. Given Murphy Oil’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Murphy Oil is more favorable than PetroQuest Energy.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PetroQuest Energy and Murphy Oil’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PetroQuest Energy $108.29 million 0.00 -$6.63 million ($0.55) -0.04 Murphy Oil $3.93 billion 1.45 $965.05 million $6.12 6.00

Murphy Oil has higher revenue and earnings than PetroQuest Energy. PetroQuest Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Murphy Oil, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares PetroQuest Energy and Murphy Oil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PetroQuest Energy -4.93% N/A -3.76% Murphy Oil 24.54% 18.82% 8.46%

Summary

Murphy Oil beats PetroQuest Energy on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PetroQuest Energy

PetroQuest Energy, Inc. operates as an independent oil and gas company in Texas and Louisiana. The company acquires, explores for, develops, and operates oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2017, it had estimated proved reserves of 1.8 million barrels of oil; 19.4 billion cubic feet equivalent of natural gas liquids; and 125.4 billion cubic feet of natural gas. PetroQuest Energy, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead. The company was founded by Charles H. Murphy Jr. in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

