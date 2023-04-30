Head-To-Head Survey: Better World Acquisition (NASDAQ:BWAC) versus Pacific Ventures Group (OTCMKTS:PACV)

Better World Acquisition (NASDAQ:BWAC – Get Rating) and Pacific Ventures Group (OTCMKTS:PACV – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Better World Acquisition and Pacific Ventures Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Better World Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Pacific Ventures Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Volatility & Risk

26.0% of Better World Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 41.0% of Better World Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.4% of Pacific Ventures Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Better World Acquisition has a beta of -0.01, meaning that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pacific Ventures Group has a beta of 0.21, meaning that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Better World Acquisition and Pacific Ventures Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Better World Acquisition N/A -86.49% 4.45% Pacific Ventures Group -15.96% N/A -86.23%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Better World Acquisition and Pacific Ventures Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Better World Acquisition N/A N/A $3.25 million N/A N/A Pacific Ventures Group $41.99 million 0.01 -$6.87 million N/A N/A

Better World Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pacific Ventures Group.

Summary

Better World Acquisition beats Pacific Ventures Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Better World Acquisition

(Get Rating)

Better World Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the healthy living industries. Better World Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Pacific Ventures Group

(Get Rating)

Pacific Ventures Group, Inc. provides investment services, which concentrate on consumer products in the food, beverage, and alcohol related industries. The company was founded on October 3, 1986 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

