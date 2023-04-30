Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.43.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Community Healthcare Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Community Healthcare Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Community Healthcare Trust from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

Community Healthcare Trust Price Performance

CHCT opened at $35.79 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $933.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.65, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.74. Community Healthcare Trust has a one year low of $30.38 and a one year high of $43.88.

Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Community Healthcare Trust

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 218.29%.

In other news, Director Claire M. Gulmi bought 2,042 shares of Community Healthcare Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.77 per share, with a total value of $75,084.34. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,167.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Community Healthcare Trust

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHCT. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 4.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 21,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.