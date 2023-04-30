BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BOKF. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on BOK Financial from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on BOK Financial from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on BOK Financial from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BOK Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $102.86.

BOKF opened at $83.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. BOK Financial has a 12-month low of $70.21 and a 12-month high of $110.85.

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.14. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 26.29%. The company had revenue of $522.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that BOK Financial will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.43%.

In other news, Director Alan S. Armstrong purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $87.07 per share, with a total value of $130,605.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $130,605. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Pedro Claudia San purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $103.66 per share, for a total transaction of $103,660.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,436.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan S. Armstrong acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $87.07 per share, for a total transaction of $130,605.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,605. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in BOK Financial by 39.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. 37.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customer commodity risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

