Analysts Set Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Target Price at $55.97

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.97.
MNST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cfra cut Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $52.50 to $57.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Monster Beverage from $60.50 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.
Monster Beverage Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $56.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.51 billion, a PE ratio of 50.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.95. Monster Beverage has a 1 year low of $41.06 and a 1 year high of $56.13.
Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage
In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 2,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $125,024.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,410,252.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $774,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 21,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 3,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.
About Monster Beverage
Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.
