Analysts Set Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Target Price at $55.97

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.97.

MNST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cfra cut Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $52.50 to $57.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Monster Beverage from $60.50 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $56.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.51 billion, a PE ratio of 50.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.95. Monster Beverage has a 1 year low of $41.06 and a 1 year high of $56.13.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 2,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $125,024.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,410,252.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $774,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 21,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 3,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

