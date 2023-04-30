Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Receives $9.56 Consensus PT from Analysts

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.56.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AQN. Bank of America cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Algonquin Power & Utilities Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE AQN opened at $8.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.51. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52-week low of $6.41 and a 52-week high of $14.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 7.64% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $748.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.1085 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -134.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Algonquin Power & Utilities

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 132.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 28,449,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $199,170,000 after buying an additional 16,200,050 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,806,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,726,000 after purchasing an additional 856,114 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,390,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 0.4% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,266,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,815,000 after acquiring an additional 69,607 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,218,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,621,000 after buying an additional 309,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is an investment holding company, which engages in energy generation and water distribution facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Services Group, Renewable Energy Group, and Corporate. The Regulated Services Group segment owns and operates a portfolio of electric, natural gas, water distribution, and wastewater collection utility systems and transmission.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.