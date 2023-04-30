Head-To-Head Contrast: Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) & Better World Acquisition (NASDAQ:BWAC)

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) and Better World Acquisition (NASDAQ:BWAC – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Willamette Valley Vineyards has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Better World Acquisition has a beta of -0.01, indicating that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Willamette Valley Vineyards alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Willamette Valley Vineyards and Better World Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Willamette Valley Vineyards -1.91% -1.99% -0.68% Better World Acquisition N/A -86.49% 4.45%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Willamette Valley Vineyards 0 0 0 0 N/A Better World Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Willamette Valley Vineyards and Better World Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.1% of Willamette Valley Vineyards shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.0% of Better World Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.9% of Willamette Valley Vineyards shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.0% of Better World Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Willamette Valley Vineyards and Better World Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Willamette Valley Vineyards $33.93 million 0.89 -$650,000.00 ($0.51) -11.97 Better World Acquisition N/A N/A $3.25 million N/A N/A

Better World Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Willamette Valley Vineyards.

Summary

Better World Acquisition beats Willamette Valley Vineyards on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Willamette Valley Vineyards

(Get Rating)

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. engages in the production and sale of wine. It operates through the Direct Sales and Distributor Sales segments. The Direct Sales segment includes retail sales made without use of an intermediary. The Distributor Sales segment is involved in the sales through third parties where prices are given at a wholesale rate. The company was founded by James W. Bernau in 1983 and is headquartered in Turner, OR.

About Better World Acquisition

(Get Rating)

Better World Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the healthy living industries. Better World Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.