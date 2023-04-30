Royal Bank of Canada Cuts BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Price Target to $95.00

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BOKF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $102.86.

BOK Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BOKF opened at $83.87 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.22. BOK Financial has a 1 year low of $70.21 and a 1 year high of $110.85.

BOK Financial Announces Dividend

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.14. BOK Financial had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $522.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. BOK Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that BOK Financial will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BOK Financial news, Director Pedro Claudia San purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.66 per share, with a total value of $103,660.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,436.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Pedro Claudia San bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $103.66 per share, with a total value of $103,660.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,436.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alan S. Armstrong purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $87.07 per share, with a total value of $130,605.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $130,605. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 56.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BOK Financial

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in BOK Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in BOK Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of BOK Financial by 1,690.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 37.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customer commodity risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

See Also

