Addus HomeCare (ADUS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $247.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.60 million. On average, analysts expect Addus HomeCare to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $81.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.45. Addus HomeCare has a 12-month low of $73.65 and a 12-month high of $114.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADUS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.25.

In related news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 244 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.76, for a total transaction of $26,049.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,923.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Brian Poff sold 1,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.30, for a total value of $135,277.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,907,049.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.76, for a total transaction of $26,049.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,923.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,647 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,502. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

