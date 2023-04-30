Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Carrier Global Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CARR)

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Carrier Global in a report released on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.76. The consensus estimate for Carrier Global’s current full-year earnings is $2.57 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Carrier Global’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.10 EPS.
Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Carrier Global Price Performance
Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $41.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.07. Carrier Global has a 12 month low of $33.10 and a 12 month high of $49.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.32.
Carrier Global Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $478,353.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $478,353.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $933,452.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,222,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carrier Global
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 121.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.
Carrier Global Company Profile
Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.
