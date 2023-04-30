Analyzing L Catterton Asia Acquisition (LCAA) and Its Competitors

L Catterton Asia Acquisition (NASDAQ:LCAA – Get Rating) is one of 718 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare L Catterton Asia Acquisition to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares L Catterton Asia Acquisition and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets L Catterton Asia Acquisition N/A -77.01% 3.76% L Catterton Asia Acquisition Competitors -48.76% -66.88% -1.61%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.0% of L Catterton Asia Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.7% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of L Catterton Asia Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.4% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio L Catterton Asia Acquisition N/A $10.84 million 33.23 L Catterton Asia Acquisition Competitors $1.25 billion $5.23 million -6.91

This table compares L Catterton Asia Acquisition and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

L Catterton Asia Acquisition’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than L Catterton Asia Acquisition. L Catterton Asia Acquisition is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for L Catterton Asia Acquisition and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score L Catterton Asia Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A L Catterton Asia Acquisition Competitors 114 591 881 15 2.50

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 261.12%. Given L Catterton Asia Acquisition’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe L Catterton Asia Acquisition has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

L Catterton Asia Acquisition beats its rivals on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

About L Catterton Asia Acquisition

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search in consumer technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Singapore.

