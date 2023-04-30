OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) & Chester Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CNBA) Head-To-Head Contrast

Chester Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CNBA – Get Rating) and OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Chester Bancorp and OceanFirst Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chester Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A OceanFirst Financial 0 2 2 0 2.50

OceanFirst Financial has a consensus target price of $23.50, indicating a potential upside of 46.88%.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chester Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A OceanFirst Financial $490.27 million 1.94 $146.60 million $2.46 6.50

This table compares Chester Bancorp and OceanFirst Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

OceanFirst Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Chester Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.8% of OceanFirst Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 38.8% of Chester Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of OceanFirst Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Chester Bancorp and OceanFirst Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chester Bancorp N/A N/A N/A OceanFirst Financial 27.98% 9.42% 1.14%

Dividends

Chester Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share. OceanFirst Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. OceanFirst Financial pays out 32.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. OceanFirst Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. OceanFirst Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

OceanFirst Financial beats Chester Bancorp on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chester Bancorp

Chester Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company of Chester National Bank. It provides checking, savings, CDs, loans, current deposit rates, reorder checks and other financial services. The company was founded in March 1996 and is headquartered in Chester, IL.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania. The company is headquartered in Red Bank, NJ.

