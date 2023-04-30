Head to Head Analysis: Lucira Health (LHDXQ) versus Its Competitors

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDXQ – Get Rating) is one of 40 public companies in the “Diagnostic substances” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Lucira Health to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lucira Health and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lucira Health $93.06 million -$64.83 million -0.01 Lucira Health Competitors $480.44 million $10.80 million -55.18

Lucira Health’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Lucira Health. Lucira Health is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lucira Health 0 0 0 0 N/A Lucira Health Competitors 371 632 1236 19 2.40

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Lucira Health and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Diagnostic substances” companies have a potential upside of 36.92%. Given Lucira Health’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lucira Health has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

Lucira Health has a beta of 3.36, indicating that its share price is 236% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lucira Health’s competitors have a beta of 1.36, indicating that their average share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lucira Health and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lucira Health -67.54% -13.55% -8.47% Lucira Health Competitors -802.63% -114.55% -27.76%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.0% of Lucira Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.2% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are held by institutional investors. 30.4% of Lucira Health shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lucira Health beats its competitors on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Lucira Health

Lucira Health Inc. is a medical technology company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of transformative and infectious disease test kits. Lucira Health Inc. is based in Emeryville, California.

