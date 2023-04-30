Head to Head Contrast: Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) & Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating) and Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fusion Pharmaceuticals and Krystal Biotech’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fusion Pharmaceuticals $1.46 million 166.66 -$87.61 million ($2.00) -1.93 Krystal Biotech N/A N/A -$139.98 million ($5.51) -15.24

Fusion Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Krystal Biotech. Krystal Biotech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fusion Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fusion Pharmaceuticals 0 0 8 0 3.00 Krystal Biotech 0 0 6 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals and Krystal Biotech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $11.25, suggesting a potential upside of 192.21%. Krystal Biotech has a consensus target price of $115.80, suggesting a potential upside of 37.86%. Given Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Fusion Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Krystal Biotech.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.4% of Fusion Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.8% of Krystal Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of Fusion Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of Krystal Biotech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Fusion Pharmaceuticals and Krystal Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fusion Pharmaceuticals -5,996.71% -46.13% -38.02% Krystal Biotech N/A -21.19% -19.55%

Risk & Volatility

Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -1.14, suggesting that its share price is 214% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Krystal Biotech has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to various targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors. Its lead product candidate is FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor. The company is also conducting additional preclinical studies of FPI-1434 in combination with approved checkpoint inhibitors and DNA damage response inhibitors to further assess the anti-tumor activity, and dosing schedule and pharmacodynamics of the combinations. In addition, it is progressing its earlier-stage product candidate, FPI-1966 into clinical development for the treatment of head and neck, and bladder cancers expressing fibroblast growth factor receptor. The company has a strategic collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca UK Limited to jointly discover, develop, and commercialize alpha-emitting radiopharmaceuticals and combination therapies for the treatment of cancer. Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Canada.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc. is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases. The company’s wide-ranging pipeline is based on its proprietary redosable HSV vector. The firm is led by an experienced management team, is fully-integrated and has core capabilities in viral vector design, vector optimization, gene therapy manufacturing and commercialization. Krystal was founded by Krish Krishnan & Suma M. Krishnan on April 15, 2016 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

