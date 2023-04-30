CVR Energy (CVI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. CVR Energy had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 69.72%. On average, analysts expect CVR Energy to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:CVI opened at $26.34 on Friday. CVR Energy has a fifty-two week low of $24.46 and a fifty-two week high of $43.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from CVR Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. CVR Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.48%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVI. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the first quarter worth about $255,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the first quarter worth about $79,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CVR Energy by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 6.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,522,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,420,000 after acquiring an additional 17,656 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVI. UBS Group initiated coverage on CVR Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVR Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets high value transportation fuels. The Nitrogen Fertilizer segment markets nitrogen fertilizers primarily in the form of UAN and ammonia.

