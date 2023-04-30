McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.10.

MKC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. UBS Group began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,137 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,275. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 19.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 312,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,994,000 after buying an additional 30,272 shares in the last quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 67,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,611,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MKC opened at $87.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.81. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $70.60 and a 52-week high of $103.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a PE ratio of 35.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.58.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

