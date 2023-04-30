Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.42.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.75 price target on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

Energy Fuels Stock Up 4.4 %

NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU opened at $5.71 on Tuesday. Energy Fuels has a 12 month low of $4.69 and a 12 month high of $8.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $902.29 million, a P/E ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 1.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 12.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 13,083 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 187.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,484,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,581,000 after purchasing an additional 967,543 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Energy Fuels by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Energy Fuels by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 489,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after buying an additional 36,152 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Fuels by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 74,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 21,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Energy Fuels, Inc is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. It also operates the Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill projects. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason on June 24, 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.