Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.42.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.75 price target on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.
Energy Fuels Stock Up 4.4 %
NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU opened at $5.71 on Tuesday. Energy Fuels has a 12 month low of $4.69 and a 12 month high of $8.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $902.29 million, a P/E ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 1.75.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Fuels
Energy Fuels Company Profile
Energy Fuels, Inc is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. It also operates the Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill projects. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason on June 24, 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Energy Fuels (UUUU)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.