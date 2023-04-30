Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) Receives $73.56 Consensus PT from Analysts

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on LEGN. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Friday, March 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $79.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th.

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

Institutional Trading of Legend Biotech

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 1.9% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 17,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 10.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,338,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,423,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the third quarter valued at about $9,421,000. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 96.4% during the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 891,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,373,000 after buying an additional 437,505 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 38.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Legend Biotech Trading Down 0.2 %

Legend Biotech stock opened at $68.71 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.39. Legend Biotech has a 52 week low of $32.87 and a 52 week high of $70.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.43 and a beta of -0.08.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.97 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Legend Biotech will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

About Legend Biotech

(Get Rating)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.