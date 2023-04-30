Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.94.

OUST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Ouster from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Ouster from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 2nd. Chardan Capital downgraded shares of Ouster from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Ouster from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

Get Ouster alerts:

Ouster Price Performance

OUST stock opened at $3.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 4.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.46. Ouster has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $36.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ouster

Ouster ( NYSE:OUST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($2.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.94 million during the quarter. Ouster had a negative net margin of 337.71% and a negative return on equity of 65.59%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ouster will post -9.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ouster news, insider Nathan Dickerman sold 3,227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $29,043.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,736. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nathan Dickerman sold 3,227 shares of Ouster stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $29,043.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,736. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ted L. Tewksbury III sold 32,624 shares of Ouster stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $362,126.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 98,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,118.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,671 shares of company stock worth $407,521. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ouster

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OUST. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ouster by 24.8% in the third quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its position in Ouster by 0.3% during the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 2,618,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 8,805 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Ouster during the first quarter valued at $27,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ouster during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ouster during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

Ouster Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor and DF, a true solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ouster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ouster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.