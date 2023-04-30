Analysts Set Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Price Target at $132.13

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $137.12.

UHS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research cut shares of Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $154.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock.

Universal Health Services Trading Up 3.1 %

NYSE:UHS opened at $150.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.24. Universal Health Services has a 12 month low of $82.50 and a 12 month high of $154.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.33%. Universal Health Services’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Universal Health Services will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $96,991.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,751.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $96,991.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,751.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,568 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total value of $201,158.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,820.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Health Services

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UHS. Glenview Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at $127,611,000. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at $116,319,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services in the first quarter valued at $97,734,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at $86,732,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at $66,334,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

