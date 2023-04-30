Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Receives $163.31 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $163.31.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,531,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,246,209,000 after purchasing an additional 261,435 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

Shares of A opened at $135.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.51. Agilent Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $112.52 and a fifty-two week high of $160.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, January 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 20.32%.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Featured Stories

