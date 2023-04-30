Easterly Government Properties (DEA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Easterly Government Properties Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE DEA opened at $14.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 40.20 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.07. Easterly Government Properties has a 52-week low of $12.27 and a 52-week high of $20.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 5.16.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Easterly Government Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.53%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is presently 302.86%.

Institutional Trading of Easterly Government Properties

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DEA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 7.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 11.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 23.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the first quarter worth $368,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 6.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 64,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

DEA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point raised Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.42.

About Easterly Government Properties

(Get Rating)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.