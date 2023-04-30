QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $8.00. The stock had previously closed at $7.22, but opened at $7.02. QuantumScape shares last traded at $7.07, with a volume of 648,795 shares changing hands.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on QuantumScape from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on QuantumScape from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling at QuantumScape

In other QuantumScape news, CEO Jagdeep Singh sold 355,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total value of $2,761,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 970,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,553,423.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other QuantumScape news, CEO Jagdeep Singh sold 355,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total value of $2,761,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 970,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,553,423.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mohit Singh sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $72,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 657,733 shares in the company, valued at $5,597,307.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,423,199 shares of company stock worth $12,699,486. 13.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QuantumScape

QuantumScape Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 34,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 105,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in QuantumScape by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. 26.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 5.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 22.91 and a current ratio of 22.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.67.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

QuantumScape Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

See Also

