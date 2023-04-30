Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday after the company announced a dividend. Approximately 341,985 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 488,640 shares.The stock last traded at $17.53 and had previously closed at $17.79.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Elme Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently -205.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Elme Communities from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. BTIG Research downgraded Elme Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

Elme Communities Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.23 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.90.

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.29). Elme Communities had a negative return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $55.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Elme Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Elme Communities will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elme Communities

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Elme Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Elme Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. abrdn plc bought a new stake in shares of Elme Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $293,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Elme Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $453,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elme Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $520,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

About Elme Communities

Elme Communities engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout the Washington metro region.

See Also

