Matson (NYSE:MATX) Stock Price Up 6% After Dividend Announcement

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) rose 6% on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $69.10 and last traded at $67.83. Approximately 60,384 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 309,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.00.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.64%.

Get Matson alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on MATX. StockNews.com began coverage on Matson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens reduced their target price on Matson from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Matson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

Matson Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $801.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.22 million. Matson had a return on equity of 49.26% and a net margin of 24.50%. The business’s revenue was down 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Matson

In other Matson news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 6,181 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $373,517.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,925,596.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Matson news, Director Mark H. Fukunaga purchased 1,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.59 per share, with a total value of $100,027.07. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,046.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 6,181 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $373,517.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,925,596.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MATX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Matson by 92.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 372 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Matson by 300.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 441 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Matson in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Matson by 124.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 650 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Matson in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 83.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Matson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.