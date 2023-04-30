GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS) Shares to Reverse Split on Thursday, May 4th

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Rating)’s stock is going to reverse split on Thursday, May 4th. The 1-33 reverse split was announced on Thursday, May 4th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th.

GeneDx Price Performance

WGS stock opened at $0.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.37. The stock has a market cap of $218.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.38. GeneDx has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $2.51.

Insider Activity at GeneDx

In related news, CEO Katherine Stueland sold 92,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.36, for a total transaction of $33,351.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 308,574 shares in the company, valued at $111,086.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 166,391 shares of company stock worth $59,458 in the last three months. Company insiders own 29.30% of the company’s stock.

About GeneDx

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

Featured Stories

