Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Stephens downgraded shares of Signature Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $132.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.53.
Signature Bank Price Performance
NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $0.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.14 and a 200-day moving average of $102.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.50. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $264.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90.
Institutional Trading of Signature Bank
About Signature Bank
Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment consists of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Signature Bank (SBNY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.