Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Stephens downgraded shares of Signature Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $132.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.53.

NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $0.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.14 and a 200-day moving average of $102.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.50. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $264.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBNY. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 2.7% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 11,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment consists of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

