StockNews.com Downgrades Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) to Sell

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

LEG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Leggett & Platt presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of LEG stock opened at $32.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.34. Leggett & Platt has a twelve month low of $30.05 and a twelve month high of $41.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,118,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,239,000 after acquiring an additional 301,672 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,506,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803,469 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,946,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,093,000 after acquiring an additional 64,443 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,661,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,132,000 after acquiring an additional 295,514 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,233,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000,000 after acquiring an additional 221,468 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

