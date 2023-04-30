Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.65.

NYSE:CDE opened at $3.40 on Friday. Coeur Mining has a 12 month low of $2.54 and a 12 month high of $4.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.49 and its 200 day moving average is $3.56.

Coeur Mining ( NYSE:CDE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $210.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.82 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 10.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Coeur Mining will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Randy Gress acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.93 per share, for a total transaction of $58,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 205,213 shares in the company, valued at $601,274.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Coeur Mining by 334.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 7,127 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. It operates through the following segments: Palmarejo. Rochester, Kensington, and Wharf. The Palmarejo segment includes a gold-silver complex. The Rochester segment operates an open pit heap leach silver-gold mine located in northwestern Nevada.

