Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GKOS. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Glaukos from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Glaukos from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Glaukos from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Glaukos from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Glaukos presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Glaukos Stock Performance

Shares of GKOS stock opened at $47.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 6.13 and a quick ratio of 5.61. Glaukos has a fifty-two week low of $33.33 and a fifty-two week high of $60.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.73 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Glaukos

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $71.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.71 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 18.51% and a negative net margin of 35.07%. Analysts predict that Glaukos will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Glaukos by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,425 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Glaukos during the third quarter worth about $346,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lifted its holdings in Glaukos by 31.0% during the third quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 31,179 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 7,371 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Glaukos by 16.4% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 178,394 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,498,000 after acquiring an additional 25,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Glaukos during the third quarter worth about $3,237,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

Further Reading

