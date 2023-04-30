StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on WidePoint (NYSE:WYY)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSE:WYY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
WidePoint Price Performance
NYSE:WYY opened at $1.88 on Friday. WidePoint has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $3.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.13.
About WidePoint
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WidePoint (WYY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for WidePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WidePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.