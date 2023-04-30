Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Fuel Tech from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

NASDAQ:FTEK opened at $1.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.35. Fuel Tech has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $1.83. The company has a market cap of $38.24 million, a PE ratio of -31.25 and a beta of 4.33.

Fuel Tech ( NASDAQ:FTEK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 million. Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 5.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fuel Tech will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTEK. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 150.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 16,147 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Fuel Tech by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 70,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 11,437 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Fuel Tech by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 822,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 46,171 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Fuel Tech by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 396,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 103,483 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fuel Tech during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 17.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fuel Tech, Inc engages in the development, commercialization and application of proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, water treatment, and advanced engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Air Pollution Control, Fuel Chem Technologies, and Other.

