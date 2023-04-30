StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Steel Partners Price Performance

NYSE SPLP opened at $41.23 on Friday. Steel Partners has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $47.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $893.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.68.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The conglomerate reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter. Steel Partners had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $422.62 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steel Partners

In related news, President Jack L. Howard sold 12,946 shares of Steel Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $296,463.40. Following the transaction, the president now owns 161,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,689,533.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Steel Partners news, President Jack L. Howard sold 12,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $296,463.40. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 161,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,689,533.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Jack L. Howard sold 11,903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $272,578.70. Following the sale, the president now owns 174,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,985,996.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,849 shares of company stock worth $798,142. 70.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Steel Partners during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Steel Partners during the first quarter worth about $287,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Steel Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $420,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 3.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Steel Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Steel Partners Holdings LP engages in owning and operating businesses in various industries, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, banking, and youth sports. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

