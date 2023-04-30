StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Insignia Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISIG opened at $6.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 million, a P/E ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.91. Insignia Systems has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $11.82.

Get Insignia Systems alerts:

Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. Insignia Systems had a net margin of 53.44% and a return on equity of 121.46%. The company had revenue of $4.53 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Insignia Systems

About Insignia Systems

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Insignia Systems in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insignia Systems in the second quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Insignia Systems in the first quarter valued at about $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.95% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Insignia Systems, Inc engages in the provision of in-store and digital advertising solutions. It serves the consumer-packaged goods (CPG) manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages markets. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Insignia Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insignia Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.