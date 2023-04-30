Markel (NYSE:MKL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,516.67.

Markel Stock Performance

Markel stock opened at $1,368.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,298.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,296.88. Markel has a 1-year low of $1,064.09 and a 1-year high of $1,458.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.37 and a beta of 0.78.

Insider Activity

Markel ( NYSE:MKL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $26.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $18.47 by $7.68. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Markel had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 8.13%. On average, analysts expect that Markel will post 82.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 25 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,317.18 per share, for a total transaction of $32,929.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 42,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,465,132.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Markel

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Markel by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Markel by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in Markel by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Markel during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Markel by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

