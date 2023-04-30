Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($3.93) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:IONS)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 25th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.93) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($3.94). SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.65) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ FY2025 earnings at ($1.78) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.44 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $35.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of -18.62 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.04. The company has a quick ratio of 7.00, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $31.46 and a 12 month high of $48.82.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.69. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 45.75% and a negative return on equity of 43.01%. The company had revenue of $152.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.21 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 722.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 10,325 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 51,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 452,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,026,000 after buying an additional 112,044 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 153,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,699,000 after buying an additional 28,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 144.7% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 60,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after buying an additional 36,037 shares during the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 24,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total value of $1,003,049.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,912,460.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 24,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total value of $1,003,049.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,305 shares in the company, valued at $5,912,460.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total transaction of $177,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,741,536.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,717 shares of company stock valued at $1,363,388 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core segment. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The company was founded by Stanley T.

