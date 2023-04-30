FY2024 EPS Estimates for Under Armour, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Under Armour in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 26th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will earn $0.66 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.65. William Blair currently has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Under Armour’s current full-year earnings is $0.54 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Under Armour’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS.
Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Under Armour had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Under Armour Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE:UAA opened at $8.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Under Armour has a 52-week low of $6.38 and a 52-week high of $15.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.62.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Under Armour in the third quarter worth $2,128,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 127.5% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,702,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,658,000 after acquiring an additional 954,155 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 9.1% in the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 27,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. True Signal LP bought a new position in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,494,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 33.04% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Under Armour
In other Under Armour news, insider Tchernavia Rocker sold 69,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $650,750.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 260,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,912.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Under Armour
Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.
