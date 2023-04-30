Research Analysts Set Expectations for Iteris, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:ITI)

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for Iteris in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 27th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.24 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Iteris’ current full-year earnings is ($0.29) per share.

Get Iteris alerts:

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Iteris had a negative net margin of 11.79% and a negative return on equity of 24.92%. The business had revenue of $40.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.83 million.

Iteris Stock Performance

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Iteris from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lifted their price target on shares of Iteris from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 1st. TheStreet raised Iteris from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Iteris from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ ITI opened at $4.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.72. Iteris has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $4.96. The company has a market cap of $197.17 million, a PE ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 0.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iteris

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Iteris by 2.3% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 178,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Iteris by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 379,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Iteris by 17.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,430 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Iteris by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 688,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 6,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Iteris by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 279,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 7,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.19% of the company’s stock.

Iteris Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.