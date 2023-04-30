FY2025 EPS Estimates for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Robert Half International in a report issued on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Moore now expects that the business services provider will earn $6.53 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.65. The consensus estimate for Robert Half International’s current full-year earnings is $4.66 per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Robert Half International in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Robert Half International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.44.

Shares of RHI stock opened at $73.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. Robert Half International has a 1 year low of $65.40 and a 1 year high of $102.34.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01. Robert Half International had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 39.94%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

Robert Half International declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 9th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 3,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $278,346.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,087.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 3,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $278,346.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,087.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total transaction of $1,011,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217,049 shares in the company, valued at $17,567,946.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RHI. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Robert Half International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Robert Half International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Robert Half International in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Robert Half International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

