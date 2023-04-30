Getty Realty’s (GTY) Reiterates Rating Reiterated at 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed their reiterates rating on shares of Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GTY. BTIG Research lowered Getty Realty from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird cut Getty Realty from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Getty Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Getty Realty from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Getty Realty Stock Performance

GTY stock opened at $33.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.71. Getty Realty has a 1-year low of $24.66 and a 1-year high of $36.49.

Getty Realty Announces Dividend

Getty Realty ( NYSE:GTY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $42.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.88 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 50.43%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Getty Realty will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.73%.

Institutional Trading of Getty Realty

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Getty Realty by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 585,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,762,000 after purchasing an additional 7,892 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Getty Realty by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Getty Realty by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 7,969 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 155,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,456,000 after acquiring an additional 41,905 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares during the period. 74.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Getty Realty

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

