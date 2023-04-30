FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Rogers Communications Issued By Desjardins (TSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Desjardins increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Rogers Communications in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 27th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.99 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.67. Desjardins also issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ FY2024 earnings at $5.67 EPS.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported C$1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.01 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.16 billion.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th.

