Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Earns “Upgrade” Rating from 22nd Century Group

22nd Century Group reaffirmed their upgrade rating on shares of Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ELV. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Elevance Health from $577.00 to $564.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Elevance Health from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $571.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on Elevance Health from $565.00 to $550.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $572.19.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

ELV stock opened at $468.65 on Thursday. Elevance Health has a 1-year low of $440.02 and a 1-year high of $549.52. The firm has a market cap of $111.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $469.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $490.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $41.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Elevance Health will post 32.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.04%.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Elevance Health

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,527,828,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,160,082,000. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,991,235,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,936,996,000. Finally, Edmp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,580,000. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Further Reading

