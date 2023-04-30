Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Earns “Upgrade” Rating from 22nd Century Group

22nd Century Group reaffirmed their upgrade rating on shares of Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on ELV. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Elevance Health from $577.00 to $564.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Elevance Health from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $571.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on Elevance Health from $565.00 to $550.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $572.19.
Elevance Health Stock Performance
ELV stock opened at $468.65 on Thursday. Elevance Health has a 1-year low of $440.02 and a 1-year high of $549.52. The firm has a market cap of $111.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $469.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $490.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.
Elevance Health Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.04%.
Insider Transactions at Elevance Health
In other Elevance Health news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Elevance Health
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,527,828,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,160,082,000. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,991,235,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,936,996,000. Finally, Edmp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,580,000. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Elevance Health
Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Elevance Health (ELV)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.